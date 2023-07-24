American Airlines Is Launching a New Direct Flight to This Popular Caribbean City

American Airlines is refreshing its winter schedule. The airline just announced that it is adding three new routes this winter, and one of them will fly passengers directly to an ever-popular Mexican tourist destination.

Starting on December 9, residents of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will be able to fly directly to Cancun thanks to American Airlines' new service. If it feels like a déjà vu, though, it's because it is—the carrier is technically resuming the service to the Mexican city, which was last provided in 2018. American Airlines will operate one daily roundtrip flight connecting Pittsburgh International Airport and Mexico's Cancun International Airport, and the service will be available through March 30, 2024.

The second addition will connect North Carolina's Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, Illinois. The service is set to begin on December 20, and it will be nonstop.

Beginning January 8, 2024, American Airlines will operate service between Washington, DC and Wichita, Kansas. Those looking to fly between these cities will have a good amount of flexibility, since the airline will operate one daily roundtrip flight via its regional affiliates.

For more information and to book your tickets, you can visit American Airlines' website.