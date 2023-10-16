American Airlines Is Launching 7 New East Coast Routes

Just like many of us, American Airlines is already thinking about summer 2024. The carrier just announced that it is launching seven new routes to some of the most popular summer destinations in the East Coast, and you can already start booking your tickets.

If an East Coast summer is your vibe, you'd better listen up. Starting on June 5, 2024, vacationers will be able to fly from New York City's LaGuardia Airport to four different destinations, including Bangor, Maine; Hyannis, Massachusetts (located in Cape Cod); Portland, Maine; and even Halifax, Canada. All routes will be available daily for summer service, except for the Portland-bound one, which will be available twice daily on a year-round basis.

If you're not based in New York, though, you'll also be able to reach Cape Cod's Hyannis via another route departing from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport located in Washington, DC. This route, however, will begin daily summer service starting a little later, on June 22 of next year.

Two more new American routes will begin service on June 22, but they will depart from NYC's LaGuardia. Those include daily summer service to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, both iconic Massachusetts destinations.

"American continues to build a network that gives customers the most comprehensive access to the places they want to visit with nine new routes for next summer," Brian Znotins, American's senior vice president of network and schedule planning, said in a statement. "New service to Hyannis, expanded service from New York, and more international service grows the largest global network in the United States, connecting more cities than any other U.S. carrier, for a summer like no other."

Starting today, tickets to all routes except the Hyannis one are available for purchase on American Airlines' website. Travelers looking to buy tickets to the Cape Cod destination will have to wait until October 23 to book their flights.