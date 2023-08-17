American Airlines Just Launched 4 New Long-Haul Routes

Starting next summer, American Airlines customers will be able to fly to three new European cities on the airline. The airline is adding nonstop flights to Copenhagen, Denmark; Nice, France; and Naples, Italy out of the airline's hub in Philadelphia. Tickets for the new routes will go on sale starting on August 20, 2023 on AA.com.

In addition to these new cities, American is also launching a new nonstop route between Dallas-Fort Worth and Barcelona, Spain, and bringing back its service between Chicago and Venice, Italy.

"American is thrilled to add three new European destinations," said Brian Znotins, American’s senior vice president of network and schedule planning, in a statement. "New service from Philadelphia and expanded trans-Atlantic service from Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth will offer customers convenient one-stop access from more than 200 unique destinations across the US to Europe next summer."

The Philadelphia additions will bring the number of daily nonstop flights from the northeastern city to Europe up to 15, in addition to its service to 70 different domestic destinations. Here are the details on the new routes.

Service between Philadelphia and Nice will start on May 6, 2024.

Service between Philadelphia and Naples will start on June 5, 2024.

Service between Philadelphia and Copenhagen will start on June 6, 2024.

Service between Dallas-Fort Worth and Barcelona will start on June 5, 2024.

Service between Chicago and Venice will resume on June 5, 2024.



American is also starting seasonal service to Athens earlier in 2024, on May 6. Routes to Dublin from Charlotte, Venice from Philadelphia, and Athens from New York will also begin in spring rather than summer in 2024. Select service to Madrid, Dublin, Rome, Lisbon, and Barcelona will also newly be offered year round, as opposed to seasonally.

You can explore all new and expanded service options, plus explore fares, at AA.com.