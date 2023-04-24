American Airlines Is Relaunching Flights from LA to Auckland

It seems like flights to New Zealand are the new must-have for major US airlines.

Just last week, United announced multiple new routes to New Zealand slated to launch later this year, while Delta also announced its first-ever route to the island nation a few months back. Now, American Airlines is getting in on the fun.

According to the eagle eyes at The Points Guy, American is reintroducing a nonstop flight between Los Angeles and Auckland, New Zealand, starting on December 21, 2023. It will reportedly be offered daily through February 14, 2024, and then three times a week from February 14 until March 31, 2024. This route, which was last offered pre-Covid, will complement the airline's continuing service between Auckland and Dallas-Fort Worth. Tickets are not yet available.

The airline is making other changes as it looks ahead past the busy summer travel season and toward the end of the year. One Mile at a Time first reported that American is planning to drop its nonstop flight between Seattle and London beginning October 27, meaning it will not be operating any international flights from Seattle during this upcoming winter. The flight could resume in spring 2024, but that is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, American is expanding service on a half-dozen long-haul routes to popular destinations in Europe, according to TPG. Starting in October 2023, it will be offering year-round service between Philadelphia and Barcelona, Roma, and Lisbon; Dallas-Fort Worth and both Dublin and Rome; and Charlotte and Madrid. Previously these routes were only available seasonally during the summer.