It Turns Out the New American Airlines Bus Routes Won't Be as Easy to Use as Promised

Earlier this year, American Airlines announced that the carrier would be swapping out some of its short distance connecting flights with bus routes. Pilot shortages and other industry issues were the cause of this change, but American pitched that not too much would change, and it might even make some of these domestic transfers smoother.

And while that's certainly possible, it will not be that way initially. One of the most significant selling points of the transfers was that the bus routes would not require passengers to clear security at the second airport after going through security at the first airport. The bus would function the same as a flight. But while the first bus transfers are slated to begin on June 3 from Atlantic City International Airport (ACE) and Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), American Airlines has yet to receive Transportation Security Administration (TSA) clearance.

Without the clearance, travelers won't be able to enter the airport and go directly to their gate. They will have to go through airport security again. The Points Guy reports that American Airlines and the bus company contracted, Landline, are working with TSA to remove this extra step.

"As Landline works through approvals, customers will check in, check bags and board the coach pre-security at ABE and ACY," American Airlines shared in a statement. "Coaches will arrive at PHL at Terminal F where customers will de-board and proceed directly through security while our team transfers checked bags. Agents will meet every arrival to assist customers. Departures from PHL will board post-security at Terminal F before heading to ABE and ACY."

Personally, I was open to bus transfers even though I found the concept a bit comical. After all, why would any bus company call themselves the "future of airline travel" when it is fundamentally based on the ground.

But these land transfers initially looked like a more seamless way to get from point A to point B and had the added benefit of allegedly being a teeny bit better for the environment. However, as someone who dreads going through security the first time, the thought of having to do it twice would be enough to make me reconsider using the service.

