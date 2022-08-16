American Airlines Cuts More Than 30,000 Flights in November

American Airlines will be trimming its flight schedule again. The carrier will cut nearly 31,000 flights in November, reports CNN, citing data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

That amounts to a 16% cut for the month. The bulk of those cuts are on flights between Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth and between Boston and Philadelphia, CNN reports. This comes after reports last week indicated the airline will cut 3% of flights in September and about 5% in October. That averages to about seven flights per day in September and 13 per day in October.

Simple Flying reports that it is not just American Airlines trimming its schedule. Though, it is by far cutting the most. It reports that Delta, United, WestJet, and Frontier have all reduced the number of flights planned for November. Simple Flying also cites 11 American Airlines routes that are "temporarily or permanently removed," many of them in Miami.

"Preliminary schedules are published 331 days in advance and then adjustments are made closer in based on the schedule we intend to operate," American Airlines told CNN in a statement. "We are now loading schedule adjustments approximately 100 days in advance, which is in line with how we adjusted our schedule in 2019 prior to the pandemic."

American says it is making "proactive adjustments" to "size our airline for the resources we have available and to build additional buffer into the remainder of our summer schedule."

With the well-documented problems at airports throughout the summer, American's comment meshes well with a previous statement from the Philadelphia International Airport's Deputy Director of Strategic Partnerships Kate Sullivan: "The schedule changes made by American across its hub network, including PHL, are indicative of the current travel atmosphere for all airlines and the need to balance passenger demand with capacity and staffing," they told the Business Journal.