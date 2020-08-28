American Airlines Is Nixing Flight Change Fees Through December

While many carriers nixed flight change and cancellation fees at the onset of the virus concern in March, air travel still remains a precarious venture -- one that's forced companies to extend those waiver policies as the pandemic rages on across the United States.

American Airlines is just the latest to do so, announcing plans for travel changes through December 31, 2020 on all flights booked before September 30, its website states. As such, passengers can both alter and cancel tickets without coughing up those dreaded change fees. But according to AA, you are only eligible to do so once per ticket.

"You're allowed to make a change to your trip once, and the change fee will be waived," the company said in a statement online. "You can cancel your trip online and call later when you’re ready to rebook, including Basic Economy tickets. Keep in mind, you may owe any difference in ticket price when you rebook your trip."

If you choose to ultimately cancel a trip altogether, you'll receive a flight credit that's valid up to 12 months. You're not getting a cash refund here.