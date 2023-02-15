This Major Airline Is Offering One-Way Flights to Tokyo for as Low as $287

Dreaming of a trip to Tokyo this fall? You'd better act fast, because the offer might not last long.

To keep up with competition from other airlines, American Airlines just released new ticket fares for one-way flights to Tokyo and you could snag them for as low as $287. Currently, these incredibly cheap rates, first spotted by The Points Guy, apply to flights departing from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND), and they're available for travel between August and October.

All you have to do is head over to Google Flights and find the tickets that work best for you. Once you spot them, book directly with the airline for the best fare available. Every ticket, including the lowest fares, comes with a complimentary checked bag. Changes, though, aren't allowed with these cheaper tickets, so make sure you book the correct ones!

To book your tickets, you can visit Google Flights.