American Airlines Just Announced a Major Change to Its Checked Bag Policy

If, in order to book your flights, you've gotten yourself into debt or were left with *checks bank account* zero dollars in your savings, you need to be prepared that you probably aren't done forking over cash to your airline of choice.

In an era in which complimentary checked bags (or even free carry-ons!) are becoming a distant mirage in air travel—minus a few exceptions, like Southwest—price increases on the above-mentioned are never really good news. It means that not only do you have to worry about the price of the ticket per se, but on top of it, you'll have to add extra charges to be able to bring your stuff with you.

American Airlines, for example, will now start charging for checked bags on all basic economy tickets, and it just announced that it will introduce a $75 fee (on its cheapest fare) for the first checked bag on transoceanic and international flights.

According to the airline, this is a "pro-equality" move, if you will. "With this change, our Basic Economy product will include all of the same features whether a customer is purchasing it for a domestic or international flight," Andrea Koos, an American Airlines spokesperson, said in a statement.

To be fair, though, it's not like American Airlines is introducing a hefty bag fee while its competitors are out there giving out free luggage for all. Both Delta and United, for example, charge $75 for basic economy passengers on transatlantic flights. However, differently than American, they both offer free first checked bag for the basic economy ticketholders when flying routes across the Pacific Ocean.

For more information, you can consult American Airlines' updated checked bag policy.