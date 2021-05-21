American Airlines Is Introducing a Vaccine Passport Feature in Its Mobile App

After over a year of sitting on the couch and sulking about the state of our world, things are finally looking up—especially when it comes to travel.

More and more destinations are now allowing vaccinated travelers to enter without a negative COVID-19 test or having to quarantine. To make proving that you're fully vaccinated easier, American Airlines is launching a digital vaccine passport within its mobile health pass app. American Airlines itself does not require vaccination in order for customers to travel.

The airline announced in a press release that its health pass app VeriFLY—which was previously used to confirm negative COVID-19 test results ahead of travel to streamline check-in—will begin to include vaccination verification. The rollout will start for travel to the Bahamas, El Salvador, and Guatemala, but is expected to include other destinations soon.

"VeriFLY gives customers peace of mind that they can meet their destination’s travel requirements and save significant time at the airport," vice president of customer experience Julie Rath said in the press release. "As countries reopen to those who have been vaccinated, we are ready with VeriFLY to help our customers travel with confidence."

It's easy, too. The app allows you to securely upload your vaccination documentation by snapping a photo of both the front and back of your card. VeriFLY will then double-check that it meets your destination's requirements, and give you a simple pass or fail. And as an added perk, using the VeriFLY app will allow you to use expedited check-in lanes at certain airports.

The app is available for download in both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. It can also be used with American Airlines' partner companies, which include Aer Lingus, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, Japan Air Lines, and Qantas.