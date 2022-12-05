After 41 Years, This American Airlines Membership Program Is Coming to an End

It's the end of an era for a special program at American Airlines. The company recently announced that it would stop issuing new AirPass memberships as of November 30. The AirPass program initially allowed people (and small businesses) to book tickets directly through the airline at a fixed rate.

From its outset, AirPass was designed to help frequent fliers manage their travel expenses, particularly those who made last-minute bookings or changes to their travel plans. The program even offered extra perks like access to premium seating.

The good news? If you're one of the lucky few that has purchased a lifetime AirPass membership, it's still valid. Those with existing memberships should know that although you won't be able to renew it, you can either spend your current balance or opt for a refund.