American Airlines Is Extending Its Main Cabin Alcohol Ban

I love air travel because absolutely no one will judge you for partaking in a breakfast beer. It's just a part of the culture, whether your flight was delayed or you need a little liquid courage to make it through takeoff. If you're flying American, though, you'll have to get that drink in before boarding. The airline has extended its main cabin alcohol ban through at least 2022.

After banning booze in March 2020 due to the pandemic, American Airlines has confirmed to Travel & Leisure that drink service won't return until at least next year. According to the outlet, that date matches the federal transportation mask mandate, which is currently set to expire on January 18, 2022.

"We are doing all we can to help create a safe environment for our crew and customers onboard our aircraft," the airline told T&L. "Early this summer, American extended the suspension of alcohol sales in the Main Cabin through Sept.13, and will continue to pause alcohol service in the Main Cabin until Jan.18. This decision does not change our current service levels."

If you want to get a little tipsy at 35,000 feet, you'll have to spring for a first-class fare. American Airlines does offer alcoholic beverages in its upscale seat class. Main cabin customers will, however, receive complimentary non-alcoholic drinks and snacks.

Travelers have reportedly been sneaking to-go beverages onto planes to keep the party going—a trend that the airline is none too pleased about. In fact, on Thursday, the FAA proposed greater fines for passengers looking to get a little too rowdy. Since January 1, the agency has received 3,800 reports of "unruly behavior," including mid-flight drinking that's not prohibited by the airline.