American Airlines’ New Wine Club Is Landing in Homes Nationwide

Only months stretching into a year of stay-at-home orders could make would-be travelers wistful for airplane food and beverages, but that’s about where we are at the moment: trying to simulate a little bit of pre-pandemic normalcy. American Airlines, for its part, has launched Flagship Cellars, an online store/wine club that aims to replicate the experience of boozing high above the birds in your own home.

These are not, thank goodness, the little plastic bottles of buttery chardonnay most of us remember from economy class. These wines come from a collection you might instead be served in first class.

“American has built a reputation for its thoughtful selection of award-winning wines that represent unique regions and flavors from around the world,” a press release reads. “Flagship Cellars is a wine passport to the world with flexible wine subscriptions or build-your-own case options.”

As with any online or brick-and-mortar store, the selection is curated, in this case by the same team that typically selects which wines to serve to American’s more moneyed passengers. Flagship Cellars customers can build their own boxes or order monthly subscription boxes, which contain three expert picks for $99.99 a month, and rack up AAdvantage mileage benefits while they sip.