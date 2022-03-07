This Airline Is Offering Roundtrip Flights to Nashville Starting at $98

American Airlines is offering another impeccable flight deal to Tennessee, this time to the Music City. Customers can book flights from Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York to Nashville starting at $98 roundtrip for an economy class flight.

The Flight Deal flagged this deal, which is valid on flights booked between April and early May. The tickets must be purchased at least seven days before your departure date and are subject to availability.

A round flight between Miami's International Airport and Nashville's International Airport is the cheapest option, with flights starting at $98. The other cities on the list are still great deals but skew a little higher in price. You can find a roundtrip flight from Chicago to Nashville for $218. Flying from New York and Nashville will run you about $128, and from Los Angeles and Nashville will cost about $198.

The ticket includes your seat and your carry-on, so if you plan to check a cowboy hat or guitar, it will cost you extra cash. You can search for these discounted rates on Google Flights or the American Airlines website.

Not sure what to do when you get to Nashville? Beyond all of the city's country music offerings, Thrillist has got you covered with guides on where to drink, eat, and explore.