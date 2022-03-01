American Airlines Is Hosting a Sale with Roundtrip Flights as Cheap as $98

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Those cheap pandemic fares are just a memory with COVID cases on the decline and travel on the rise. For the most part, that is. American Airlines is, however, hosting a flight sale with roundtrip tickets to Memphis for under $100.

If you've got a hankering for BBQ and live music, this is your sign to hop a flight to the Volunteer State. The airline is offering $98 roundtrip flights to Memphis, Tennessee, between April and May. You can snag the deal by booking directly through American or Google Flights. Routes include Dallas, Newark, LAX, and Miami to Memphis.

According to The Points Guy, all fares are for the main cabin and include a standard seat, seat selection, and carry-on. Checked baggage will run you a few extra bucks.

While Miami to Memphis fares fall under $100, you might have to pay a little more based on your personal departure airport. Dallas flights are $148, while Newark and Los Angeles will run you $213 and $214, respectively.

Despite cutting more inflight services in the wake of rising Omicron cases in January, American Airlines brought back hot meals for first-class passengers the very next month.

"American deployed a thoughtful strategy over the past two years (since the start of the pandemic) by engaging with customers and flight attendants to help frame the new onboard dining program," the company said in a statement to Thrillist last month. "American took a stair-stepped approach to ensure a safe return for the dining experience customers know and love."