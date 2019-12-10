Passenger Asked to Get Off Plane When She Boarded Wearing a 'Hail Satan' Shirt

Express yourself, they say. And then when you try to wear your "HAIL SATAN" T-shirt on a commercial flight, they say "get off the plane." Just ask 49-year-old Swati Runi Goyal, who recently learned this difficult lesson after boarding a flight from Florida to Nevada.
In October, Goyal boarded the plane wearing a black T-shirt with the words "HAIL SATAN" written above an upside-down cross, according to BuzzFeed News. It was a casual-looking garment, similar in seriousness to the graphic T's displayed at mall kiosks.
The airline staff called Goyal up to the front of the plane. She thought she was being upgraded to first class. This was not so -- the employee told her the crew found the shirt "offensive."
"There was another female crew member who was behind him with her arms crossed looking very angry," Goyal added.
Despite the angry arm crosser, Goyal dismissed the request. But her resistance only escalated the situation, to the point where a customer service agent was called aboard. The agent gave her the choice to either change the shirt or leave the flight entirely.
Goyal didn't summon the forces of evil and request that the aircraft be burned to the ground, but she was visibly outraged. She explained to BuzzFeed News that she is not a Satan worshipper. She is only a member of the Satanic Temple, an organization that is well-known for its activism and does not actually worship Satan. Ironically, they advocate for free speech, separation of church and state, and religious freedom.
"It’s an ironic shirt," Goyal said, per the report. "People usually laugh at it, or they give me a thumbs up because they understand the meaning behind it."
In the end, her husband lent her a decidedly non-offensive shirt to change into. An airline rep later told her in an email that the airline's flight attendants "will be reminded of the importance of courtesy and professionalism in the face of a sensitive situation."
And what does Satan have to say about Goyal's terrible day?
