American Airlines Won't Let Lowest-Fare Passengers Use Overhead Bins

American said it will start selling the Basic Economy fares in "select markets" on February 10th and expects the new ticket class to expand to additional markets sometime later this year. However, not every American Airlines flight will offer the cheaper fares, the company said in a press release.

Here's everything you can expect in the new class, according to American's website:

Seat assignments: Made automatically and only when customers check in. Paid seat assignments can be purchased 48 hours before the flight.

Upgrades: Not permitted, regardless of elite status level.

Bags: One personal carry-on item that fits under the seat (such as a purse or small backpack) is allowed. No overhead bin luggage may be brought on board. Larger carry-ons such as a rollerboard bag must be checked at the ticket counter for the applicable checked-baggage charge. Basic Economy customers who bring more than an under-seat personal item to the gate will incur regular checked baggage charges plus a $25 gate service charge per bag.