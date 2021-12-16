American and JetBlue Are Rolling Out 6 New Routes & Bolstering 21 Others

American Airlines and JetBlue formed an alliance in the Northeast in order to better compete with Delta and United, per The Points Guy. Making good on their promise to give consumers more choices by combining their networks, they just announced plans to add six new routes and bolster the frequency of 21 already existing ones.

The two carriers unveiled their new routes and increased flights on Thursday, according to The Points Guy. American Airlines and JetBlue expanded travel from Boston, adding routes to Halifax in Nova Scotia, Louisville, Memphis, Pensacola, and Traverse City.

Flights to and from Halifax, Pensacola, and Traverse City will take place once a week. Flights to and from Louisville and Memphis will be available once a day with a bumped-up frequency expected in the summer. Each of these new offerings will begin in June.

JetBlue is adding a single new route from New York/LaGuardia to Portland, Maine. Daily service will begin July 9. Additionally, JetBlue will be putting three previously announced routes on sale for summer travel. Among the routes included will be flights between New York-JFK and Vancouver—JetBlue's first foray into travel to and from Canada. Travel dates for that route begin on June 9 and seasonal service from Boston to Vancouver kicks off a week later.

Travelers flying over the summer can expect even more flight options, as American and JetBlue plan to have a record-setting summer in the Northeast. The airlines intend to offer up to 300 daily departures from New York-JFK. JetBlue alone will operate a record 195 daily flights during the summer.

Here's a full list of travel routes getting increased frequency for summer: