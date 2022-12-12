American Airlines Is Introducing New Long-Haul Flights for Summer 2023

Just last week, JetBlue announced an upgrade to its loyalty program that gets customers—including American Airlines travelers, too—more perks. Now, you can earn those "Tiles" toward upgrade certificates and pet waivers on one of AA's new long-haul flights.

The carrier is adding four new international routes beginning in spring 2023. Here's the full lineup:



Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport (FCO)

Miami International Airport (MIA) to Heathrow Airport (LHR)

Miami International Airport (MIA) to Sao Paulo–Guarulhos International Airport (GRU)



In addition to the rookie routes, American Airlines is also resuming service between Charlotte, NC and Paris; Charlotte, NC and Frankfurt; Dallas Fort Worth and Santiago; Los Angeles and Tokyo Haneda; Los Angeles and Sydney; and Seattle and London.

Just last week, JetBlue and American Airlines announced new flights out of NYC's LaGuardia Airport too, including stops to Atlanta, Georgia; Nassau, Bahamas; Bermuda; Columbia, South Carolina; and more.

"Giving customers more choices for travel is a critical part of the Northeast Alliance," American Airlines Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships Anmol Bhargava said in the announcement. "We are pleased that with our partner, JetBlue, we will now serve 45 of the top 50 domestic markets from LGA."