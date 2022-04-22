American Airlines May Have Lost Over $65,000 Worth of Bacardi Brand Cognac

It's only natural to misplace things. Those misplaced items feel like they totally vanished into thin air to some parties. But imagine how hard it would be to misplace 420 cases of alcohol. American Airlines might know, as Bacardi is currently suing the airline for misplacing more than $65,000 worth of imported cognac.

Earlier this week, the family-owned liquor company filed a lawsuit claiming that American Airlines hasn't paid the tab for hundreds of cases of cognac that vanished from a flight between Paris and Los Angeles last year, according to NBC News.

Apparently, 24 pallets that had 1,680 cases of the French brandy were loaded onto an American flight in September. However, more than six pallets, which translates to about 420 cases, didn't make it to Los Angeles. Now, American Airlines is being asked to pay the $65,820 that the missing cases are collectively worth.

NBC says that according to the suit, it's not clear whether the liquor was stolen or lost, but it is clear that American Airlines has paid "no part" of the bill and that more than $65,000 worth of imported cognac is somewhere out in the world.