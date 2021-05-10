American Airlines Has Round-Trip Flights Under $199 for Memorial Day

Editor’s Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

While the risks surrounding COVID-19 aren't gone, people are diving back into travel now that destinations are reopening and vaccines are rolling out. Not everyone is comfortable with, say, cramming into a crowded airplane for hours at a time, but if you are, airlines are offering deals to take advantage of this spring and summer. The latest: low round-trip fares for last-minute Memorial Day flights on American Airlines.

The carrier announced the flight deals on Monday, promising dozens of round-trip tickets to destinations across the United States for under $199. Almost all of the discounted fares are for flights taking place around Memorial Day or earlier, meaning they're more or less for last-minute travel plans you can fit into your calendar this month. Be sure to check—and double check—the available dates before getting too excited about escaping on a quick vacation.

American's official Memorial Day/summer sale page has the full list of low fares, which appear to be sorted by lowest price to highest price. Some highlights we saw as of early Monday afternoon include Orlando to Philadelphia for $120, Miami to NYC for $157, Philadelphia to Tampa for $175, Chicago to Dallas (or vice versa) for $177, and Philadelphia to Orlando for $195. There are several other departure cities and destinations on the list, so be sure to take a look for a potential deal out of an airport near you.

There's a lot to consider before booking a flight these days. First, you have to decide if you're comfortable with what the CDC describes as a low level of risk associated with domestic air travel. Then you need to research what if any restrictions and requirements are in place at the state and local government level of your destination, including testing and quarantining. Airlines have also implemented safety procedures, so read up on them to get a good sense of what your flying experience will look like. Finally, it would behoove you to find the latest on flight change and cancellation policies in case you need to change your plans—especially now that airlines are bringing back restrictions on their basic economy fares.

Bottom line: Do your homework, be safe out there, and have fun hunting for flight deals.