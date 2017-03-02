American Airlines' New 'Simplified' Boarding Process Has 9 Groups

Unless you're lucky enough to have priority boarding privileges, waiting to get on a plane is often a stressful tug of war between hating on all the lurkers crowding the gate area before the process even starts and joining the lurkers crowding the gate area to jockey for position in your respective boarding group. The typical boarding process is complete clusterfuck, but it looks like American Airlines is hoping to make it less confusing -- and, hopefully, less annoying -- with an overhaul of its method.

As of Wednesday, American Airlines' boarding process has been "simplified" to include nine -- yes, nine -- numbered boarding groups. The airline said the order by which it fills its planes with grumpy humans has not changed, but rather the names of the groups and, as a result, how they're announced at the gate. The biggest change: First Class, Business Class, and other priority boarding groups will no longer be called separately, but rather, as Group 1, Group 2, Group 3, and so on. Economy class boarding doesn't start until Group 5. Basically, everyone gets a group number now.