The Newest American Airlines Route Is the Longest in Its Network

We already know that the distances that commercial flights are going are only getting longer. By 2025, Qantas will launch a 10,349-mile-long flight between London Heathrow and Sydney, Australia. But before that record-crushing flight, more impressive long-haul flights are becoming available to consumers. Starting on October 27, 2024, American Airlines will offer new direct nonstop flights between Dallas, Texas and Brisbane, Australia.

"American is thrilled to grow our international network to give customers more ways to escape the cold next winter," said Brian Znotins, American's senior vice president of network and schedule planning, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Together with Qantas, customers can enjoy more ways to explore new destinations across one of the most comprehensive networks connecting the United States and the South Pacific."

When service begins on the seasonal route, it will become the airline's longest nonstop flight on its network. The flight will operate on Boeing 787-9 aircraft with Flagship Suite and Premium Economy seating available.

The route will be part of a continued expansion of service from a partnership between American Airlines and Qantas. By next winter, customers traveling from LA, New York, San Francisco, and Vancouver will be able to travel directly to Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney through the partnership.