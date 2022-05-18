American Airlines Is Adding Another Bus Route in Philadelphia for Connecting Flights

Air travel is weird this year. Flight prices are setting record highs, cancellations are happening left and right, and the COVID mask policy is in a tug of war between federal law and CDC guidelines. Some of the switch-ups, however, are more mundane, like connecting flights turning into connecting bus rides.

American Airlines initially announced that it would be using buses for some short connecting domestic flights back in April, with two routes out of Philadelphia to Atlantic City and the Lehigh Valley Airport. Now, The Points Guy is reporting that the airline is adding a third route from the airport to Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The first two routes announced will begin on June 2, while the route between Philadelphia and Lancaster will start on August 16. Traveling on the buses, operated by the provider Landline, promises not to be too significantly different from traditional flight transfers. The check-in process will remain the same, but you'll board a bus instead of boarding a plane.

American Airlines also won't be springing these bus transfers on customers as a surprise. If your flight includes a bus transfer, that will be clear when you book your travel. Once you factor in the time for boarding, inevitable delays, take off, landing, and disembarking, the bus transfers to these regional airports might actually be faster than taking a plane.

At the end of the day, if you're getting to your destination and saving some time, is it really that bad?