Audio Recording Captures American Airlines Pilot Calling in Strange UFO Overhead

Good afternoon, this is your captain speaking. We've turned on the Fasten Seatbelt sign as we experience some turbulence caused by an extraterrestrial aircraft in our flight path. Hold on tight, and welcome to New Mexico!

This week, while flying over the land of alien sightings, an American Airlines passenger jet reportedly had a close encounter with an unidentified flying object.

The author of a space and intelligence-focused blog, Deep Black Horizon, broke the news by recording a radio transmission of the plane's pilot reporting a strange object flying overhead.

"Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us," the pilot says in the audio clip. "I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast right over the top of us."

Flight trackers indicate that at the time of the transmission, which happened during the afternoon of Sunday, February 21, American Airlines Flight 2292 was 37,000 feet above the northeast corner New Mexico, just west of the town of Clayton.

While there is a notable military missile range on the other end of the state, the Deep Black Horizon report asserts that no significant military aircraft presence was mentioned on ADS-B aviation logs. Generally, if a military test is occurring, the Federal Aviation Administration will be notified to ensure that commercial flights don't interfere.

American Airlines initially told ABC7 News that there's no indication the radio transmission actually came from one of its flight crews. Later, the company corrected itself, confirming that the audio recording is, indeed, from AA Flight 2292. Even more interesting, they roped the FBI into it.

"Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21," American Airlines told Fox News in a statement. "For any additional questions on this, we encourage you to reach out to the FBI."

For now, nobody can confirm what the fast-moving object was, but this isn't the first time in recent years that pilots have seen inexplicable things while traveling through the Southwest.

Fortunately, Congress recently passed a provision that demands US intelligence agencies to share what they know about UFOs. Maybe when the unclassified report is presented partway through 2021, we'll get the juicy answers we deserve.