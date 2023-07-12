Viral Photos Show an American Airlines Plane Door Literally Falling Off Before Takeoff

Open your notebooks and get ready to jot down a new plane-related fear when flying.

In an unfortunate incident shared on social media, an American Airlines plane door fell off and landed on the tarmac while preparing to depart from Dublin Airport. Luckily this happened before takeoff, and the flight was, of course, canceled after the "inconvenience," a spokesperson for the airline confirmed. But reports of the incident still gained traction on Twitter given the nature of the incident.

The plane was located in Dublin, Ireland, where it was set to depart and head overseas to Philadelphia after arriving from Chicago a few hours before. No customers or crew were on board at the time, and there were no reported injuries, Insider reports.

However, it wasn't the plane itself (or airline) at fault. The aircraft was reportedly damaged due to a jet bridge malfunction at the Irish airport. A replacement aircraft was sent shortly after to operate the canceled flight.

Take a look at photos of the damaged door below.