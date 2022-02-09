American Airlines Is Bringing Back Hot Meal Service on Domestic Flights

Since the pandemic began, everything about traveling has changed. Rules and restrictions switch from month to month, and many of the more enjoyable parts of traveling were pared down for safety reasons. Airlines were particularly affected by COVID-19, and many suspended alcohol and hot meal service to limit the interactions between passengers and flight attendants.

Now, many airlines are easing back into pre-pandemic service. American Airlines is the latest company to announce such a change. The airline announced that it will be resuming hot meal service for first-class passengers on flights three and a half hours or longer starting on February 16. The resumed service will accompany an all-new first-class dining menu that will be introduced throughout the month.

The new menu will feature classically popular items like nuts, charcuterie, and short ribs, but other healthier options are also available. First-class passengers will be able to choose from grain bowls, edamame guacamole, and entrée salads. Travelers on flights between two and a half hours and three and a half hours will also have new menu options, including smoked salmon, fruit and cheese, and salads.

“American deployed a thoughtful strategy over the past two years (since the start of the pandemic) by engaging with customers and flight attendants to help frame the new onboard dining program,” the company stated in a press release shared with Thrillist. “American took a stair-stepped approach to ensure a safe return for the dining experience customers know and love.”

Part of that staggered approach will include the option to pre-order meals on domestic flights starting in April. In May, customers will again be able to put in special requests for Asian, Vegetarian, Diabetic, Hindu, Kosher, Gluten Intolerant, Muslim, or Vegan meals.