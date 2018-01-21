Travel

Wine and Beer Will Be Free on American Airlines' New Shuttle Flights

By Published On 01/21/2018 By Published On 01/21/2018
shutterstock

Trending

related

Blood-Soaked 'Mandy' Is the Best Nicolas Cage Movie in Years

related

Philadelphia Is Greasing Lampposts With Crisco to Stop Eagles Fans From Climbing Them

related

Here's How Much Super Bowl Tickets Cost in 2018 & Each Year Since the First Super Bowl

related

The Best Movies From Sundance 2018

If you're one of the enlightened few who believe all booze should be free, great news: A righteous victory has just been won in the skies.

American Airlines announced Thursday that it's launching new shuttle flights between New York City and Chicago -- and most importantly, that these flights will have complimentary beer and wine service. Look for this new shuttle, which will run hourly every weekday, starting April 4.

"It is something that is really to go and cater to the last minute business traveler," Vasu Raja, American’s vice president of network and schedule planning, told the Chicago Tribune, "and make it as easy as possible for that person.”

There will be 15 flights per day on the half-hour, complete with dedicated gates and expedited check-in. You'll be flying on a Boeing 737 between Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and New York's LaGuardia Airport. If you're feeling left out, remember that American already runs shuttle flights between New York, Boston, and Washington, DC.

Unfortunately there's no word yet on how much the shuttle flights to Chicago will cost, but you can at least be sure you'll save money on booze. 

h/t Travel & Leisure

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist who has not finished that essay yet. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.

Stuff You'll Like