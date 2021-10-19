American Airlines Is Offering Cheap Flights to Ski Resort Destinations

Winter is still a ways away, but parts of the country are already seeing snowfall. If you spend your winters ripping up ski slopes, that should be music to your ears. American Airlines is making it a little easier for folks to get out and go skiing or snowboarding this year, offering discounted fares to ski resorts across the nation.

Currently, the airline is offering cheap trips to places like Aspen, Colorado; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Salt Lake City, Utah; Bozeman, Montana; Reno, Nevada, and more. Most sale fares appear to be flying out of warmer destinations like Dallas and Phoenix, but that's not true of all the available flights. Prices vary depending on how long you can wait to get out and shred, where you're flying out of, and other factors.

American Airlines is currently offering an early November roundtrip flight from Dallas to Aspen for $327, but skiers and snowboarders who can hold out a while, or don't mind booking a one-way and staying a while, will be treated with even bigger savings.

Here's a sample of flights American Airlines is offering right now:

Dallas (DFW) to Denver (DEN) - December 3, 2021 to December 6, 2021 - Roundtrip - $97

Phoenix (PHX) to Boise (BOI) - November 5, 2021 to November 8, 2021 - Roundtrip - $97

Dallas (DFW) to Ontario (ONT) - October 29, 2021 to October 30, 2021 - Roundtrip - $97

Dallas (DFW) to Steamboat Springs (HDN) - February 1, 2022 to February 24, 2022 - Roundtrip - $177

Dallas (DFW) to Vail (EGE) - January 25, 2022 to February 3, 2022 - Roundtrip - $357

American Airlines is also lowering the prices on one-way trips, like these:

Dallas (DFW) to Ontario (ONT) - October 27, 2021 - One-Way - $49

Dallas (DFW) to Montrose (MTJ) - January 4, 2022 - One-Way - $89

Philadelphia (PHL) to Burlington (BVT) - December 19, 2021 - One-Way - $131

Memphis (MEM) to Vail (EGE) - January 6, 2022 - One-Way - $149

Miami (MIA) to Aspen (ASE) - November 2, 2021 - One-Way - $179

If you're the kind of person who prefers to escape the heat or travel in search of fresh powder, American Airlines has your back. No matter where you're looking to ski, snowboard, sled, or tube, there's a flight destination for you.