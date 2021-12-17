Airports Will Be Nearly 3 Times Busier Than Last Year This Holiday Season

With the last leg of the holiday season looming, airports are bracing for an influx of travelers. Many are heading home or are off to visit friends and loved ones for Christmas and New Year's Eve. If you're planning to travel around that time, be ready for long lines at TSA and big crowds in airport terminals.

AAA estimated that more than 109 million Americans will travel over the week of Christmas and New Year's Eve. The number is only 10 million less than in 2019—the last holiday season before the COVID-19 hit. Airlines, in particular, are projected to carry about 6.4 million passengers. That's nearly triple the number of people who flew in 2020.

Earlier this week, Transportation Security Administrator David Pekoske predicted that airports would be especially busy around Christmas but noted that the busiest air travel day of the year—the Sunday after Thanksgiving—has already passed. TSA screened 2,451,300 people on November 28, which is about 85% of the number of people screened on the same day in 2019. December 23 and January 3 are expected to be the busiest winter travel dates.

Anyone traveling between those dates should expect very busy airports and perhaps pack a little extra patience in their carry-on luggage.