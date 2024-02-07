Cruises Will Set Sail from DC for the First Time Ever This Year

Washington DC is getting ready to welcome a few very, very large ships. This year, American Cruise Lines will sail some of its voyages from DC, which will be a first-timer for the US capital.

Starting in March, the American Revolution cruise trips will depart from The Wharf in Washington DC and sail through the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River, and the York River, to finally come back to DC to conclude a proper round trip.

"The American Revolution cruises are a testament to what is only possible with American’s extraordinary fleet," Melissa Young, American Cruise Lines' director of business development, said in a statement. "And this itinerary also features a fabulous new option for the drive-to market, allowing many guests to skip flights and jump on board hassle free."

The new trip—which is 10 nights long—is scheduled to launch on March 26, and will be available in the spring and fall of 2024, as well as on additional dates in the next couple of years. For more information and rates, you can visit the cruise line's website.