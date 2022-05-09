American Express Will Let You Cancel Your Flight for Any Reason & Refund You

Airline cancellation policies are the worst, especially now that the industry's pandemic-era flexibility has come and gone. But even if you book a flight with an air-tight no refund clause, American Express has your back.

Cardholders will now be able to cancel flights on any airline for any reason. When you book through Amex Travel, you will be able to cancel and receive up to a 75% reimbursement on nonrefundable flights, the credit card company announced.

The new feature, dubbed Trip Cancel Guard, gives you up to two calendar days before the departure date to cancel and receive that large chunk of change back. According to Travel + Leisure, it's available for all Amex cardholders.

"People are eager to travel, and as demand increases, there is a greater need to plan ahead. At the same time, a level of uncertainty still exists in this [ever changing] travel environment," President of American Express travel Audrey Hendley said in a statement, according to the outlet. "With 'Trip Cancel Guard,' we're continuing to back our customers by giving them the value we know they want, along with the confidence to book flights with the flexibility to cancel for any reason if their plans change."

Before the rollout, American Express had allowed Platinum cardholders to cancel trips due to illness or injury and COVID-19 quarantines. But now, you don't even need an excuse.

Annual fees, however, have risen. The American Express Platinum Card will run you $695 a year versus the previous $550 charge but includes a host of new travel-related benefits like a $200 hotel credit, $179 credit for Clear, and free access to 1,300 airport lounges.