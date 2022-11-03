These Will Be 2023's Most Popular Travel Destinations, According to American Express

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

American Express Travel recently published its list of the ten most popular destinations for travel next year. The cities were chosen based on travel reservation data from American Express members. As a bonus for each destination, American Express Travel Consultants created three-day itineraries with tips on where to stay, eat, and shop.

The company's trending destination list includes major cities like Copenhagen, Lisbon, Portugal, Mexico City, Paris, and Sydney. The company also shared that tropical destinations, like the Florida Keys and Yakuve Island, are trending as well.

Oddly enough, the list also includes more quiet and lowkey spots like Woodstock, Vermont. The entire nation of Montenegro rounds out the list, which perhaps samples the best qualities of each of the aforementioned cities. The small country has everything from metropolitan cities to small mountain villages and a stunning shore to boot.