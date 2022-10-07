Amex Card Members Can Snag Ultra Exclusive Reservations & Free Cash Next Week

There's no such thing as a free lunch, or at least that's how the saying goes, but there is such a thing as cash back on said lunch. American Express is gearing up for its annual Member Week—which runs October 10 through October 14—and is promising exclusive perks totaling nearly $300 in statement credits.

ICYMI, Amex has teamed up with trusty online reservation service Resy to offer select cardholders limited restaurant connections (Resy, if you're reading this, please, I beg of you, hook me up with Global Dining Access). To expand on that partnership, the pair is giving members the chance to book ultra-exclusive reservations at 20 buzzy haunts across the US, including NYC's L'artusi, Jaguar Sun in Miami, and LA-based Elephante. You can book on October 11 for dinner November 1.

Now you're probably wondering about that money I promised you. Dining at select Resy restaurants—there's about 200 in total coast to coast—will get you a $25 statement credit for spending $75 or more in a single purchase by December 8, 2022. That all starts with Member Week on October 10.