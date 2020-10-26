American Express Members Just Got Some Serious New Uber Eats Perks

American Express and Uber announced the new cardholder benefits on Monday. Platinum, Gold, and Green Card members now have access to a free Eats Pass membership for a full year. If you’re an avid Uber Eats user, you know that’s a big deal. If you’re not familiar, though, Eats Pass is a monthly subscription that offers unlimited $0 delivery and 5% off orders of $15 or more. It also scores you free grocery delivery over $30 in select markets. Like we said, that’s pretty major.

As if ordering food for delivery wasn’t already appealing enough to do at least once a week, American Express is giving its cardholders yet another good reason to order in. The company has teamed up with Uber Eats to give some serious new perks to its Platinum, Gold, and Green Card members.

The perks don’t stop there. Starting early 2021, American Express Gold Card members will also get up to $120 a year, or about $10 a month, in Uber Cash. Uber Cash can be used on Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the United States. You may not be going many places these days, but hopefully next year you’ll be back out there and American Express and Uber will have you at least partially covered.

“Our Card Members crave food experiences and we’re seeing that they’re continuing to seek out food delivery services to create those special experiences at home, while also beginning to explore local dining destinations again,” Rachel Stocks, executive vice president of global premium products and benefits at American Express, said in a press release. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Uber to provide value to our Card Members who are looking to get even more out of their Membership”

To take advantage of the free Eats Pass membership, Amex card members just have to enroll by December 31, 2021. Check out the company’s official Uber page for more info.