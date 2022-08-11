American Express Debuts NYC Rooftop Pickleball Court & Tennis Lounge for U.S. Open

While we're still a few weeks out from the US Open—and Serena Williams' final bow ahead of retirement—American Express is gearing up for the annual tournament with a Soho pop-up of its own.

As the tennis world's biggest names descend on New York City, Amex is teaming up with Break the Love for a rooftop pickleball court and US Open-themed lounge at Showfields that will mirror the fan experience at the tournament itself.

As part of the partnership, the drop-in tennis club and credit company are creating an immersive experience with a bookable rooftop pickleball court and ping pong tables. The Card Member Lounge, which will occupy Showfields' fourth-floor loft, will include Grey Goose Honey Deuce popsicles, US Open-inspired nail art courtesy of Chillhouse, and an American Express Pro Shop with exclusive Amex x Break the Love merch created with Wilson.