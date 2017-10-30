'American Horror Story' Actress Can't Handle the 'AHS' Haunted House

Haunted Houses are a weird Halloween tradition. For many people, they're just sheer, endless torture.
Every October, Ellen DeGeneres sends The Ellen Show's executive producer Andy Lassner through a haunted house for the amusement of others. Lassner is not a fan of haunted houses. It doesn't bring about a courageous face. This year, DeGeneres had American Horror Story actor Sarah Paulson join him because they were going through the American Horror Story maze at Universal Studios.
Since she's on American Horror Story (now in its seventh season), you might guess Paulson is a good companion for Lassner. You might guess she'll be a brave leader. You might guess she's seen this kind of thing already. You would be wrong. Paulson was recently on The Ellen Show and was scared three times during her appearance. She's in the same boat as Lassner.
The web extra shared through Ellen's Show Me More Show is non-stop screaming, swearing, and running away in terror. Lassner attempts to offer advice based on his years of haunted house experience, but he's wrong about what's coming every time. All that experience reveals is that he has learned very little.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.