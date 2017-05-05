American Kids Have Hilarious Reactions to Trying British Food

The kids of HiHo's "Kids Try" series are usually at their weirdest when they're trying unfamiliar foods. British cuisine, on the surface, doesn't look like the kind of taste test likely to cause much surprise. Britain isn't a nation renowned for its cuisine. (Though, it certainly has opinions about American cuisine.) Yet, this video brought out the best in these kids.
It also showed how desensitized to the series' tricks some kids are. They taste black pudding on the breakfast plate. The man behind the camera asks if they know what they're eating. One girl knows the drill. "Horse?" she says, clearly trying to think of something she'd be horrified to eat.
How well does she get the routine? When she's given something she doesn't enjoy later in the video, she says, "I'm really excited for the next one, because, you know, dessert." It's clear she's got this whole free food thing down.
Some reactions are tame, but the excitement for dessert is extreme. The kids are served Knickerbocker Glory, which is more or less an ice cream sundae. "This is the best-looking thing I've ever seen," one kid says.
Ernie, a series regular, loses his mind over the ice cream. The voice behind the camera asks, "When was the last time you felt this good?" He replies, "This is the first time. That's how good it is." Fact. Ice cream is that good, every time.
