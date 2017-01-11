American Kids Try Chinese Food and Don't Hide Their Feelings

In the latest installment of Cut Video's series where they make American kids try out other national cuisines, the kids are faced with Chinese food and all but one have some pretty extreme reactions to what's placed in front of them.

In the last installment, the kids tried French dishes like duck liver paté and mussels. They were appalled. This time, they're a little more grossed out as they're faced with jellyfish salad and barbecue pork, among other foodstuffs. One child familiar with Chinese food wasn't grossed out, but did note, "Jellyfish don't even have hearts or brains and that's what makes them crazy." Not sure what it has to do with anything, but it seems to be important. Maybe.