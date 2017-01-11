American Kids Try Chinese Food and Don't Hide Their Feelings

In the latest installment of Cut Video's series where they make American kids try out other national cuisines, the kids are faced with Chinese food and all but one have some pretty extreme reactions to what's placed in front of them.
In the last installment, the kids tried French dishes like duck liver paté and mussels. They were appalled. This time, they're a little more grossed out as they're faced with jellyfish salad and barbecue pork, among other foodstuffs. One child familiar with Chinese food wasn't grossed out, but did note, "Jellyfish don't even have hearts or brains and that's what makes them crazy." Not sure what it has to do with anything, but it seems to be important. Maybe.
Like past installments, the food looks pretty damn good and makes you wish you were there to eat the leftovers. Except maybe not the Peking duck. It's not because it's a duck head — though that no doubt would turn many off pretty quickly — but because one kid describes it as looking like "a twisted baby's arm." Thanks, kid. You have ruined Peking duck forever.
Watch the video above and head over here to watch the previous episode.
