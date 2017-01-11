American Kids Try French Food and Have Hilarious Reactions

In a charming new video from their "American Kids Try" video series, Cut Video sits down American kids to try French food. The best part of this series is the results are often predictable but remind you that kids have the ability to surprise your expectations. There are always a couple willing to go into the unknown.

The kids are served up a variety of meals including duck liver paté and frog legs, with most kids giving hilariously shocked looks once they're told what they're eating. The most surprising of the taste tests might be right at the beginning. The kids are instructed to pour hot chocolate over cereal. You might expect kids to think breakfast just got amazing with a load of sugar added to something familiar, but most groan in disgust.