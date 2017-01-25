American Kids Try Japanese Food for the First Time

Miso soup, sashimi, udon noodles -- you probably enjoy the hell out of them as adults. But would you have been brave enough to try the Japanese foods as a 5-year-old? Well, a group of American kids in a new video from Cut, and they certainly weren't shy about saying what they thought of the dishes, too.
Just like the channel's previous "Kids Try" videos, the new installment features a handful of curious youngsters who are served a series of foreign dishes to try for the first time. This time, they're treated to several Japanese food courses, including Natto Gohan with miso soup, sashimi, shrimp tempura, udon noodles, among others. Although most of the kids are unsurprisingly hesitant to taste the strange foods, some are actually enthusiastic about expanding their palettes and attempting to use chopsticks. Better yet, some of their reactions are surprisingly positive.
As you may have guessed by now, the kids have no problems with the shrimp tempura, with reviews like "delicious" and "mmm," but then again, it's fried and sort of resembles a chicken tender. They also appear to enjoy the udon, especially when they learn that slurping is considered polite in Japan. As for oshiruko (red bean soup and mochi), however, the rascals are more excited about playing with the food instead of eating it. Many of the other foods elicit varying degrees of confusion and disgust, but you have to admit it's pretty cool they were willing to try the stuff in the first place.
We're not going to spoil any more of the kids' reactions, so you'll have to watch the video for yourself. Fair warning, though: it might result in strong sushi and miso soup cravings.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.