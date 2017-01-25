American Kids Try Japanese Food for the First Time

Miso soup, sashimi, udon noodles -- you probably enjoy the hell out of them as adults. But would you have been brave enough to try the Japanese foods as a 5-year-old? Well, a group of American kids in a new video from Cut, and they certainly weren't shy about saying what they thought of the dishes, too.

Just like the channel's previous "Kids Try" videos, the new installment features a handful of curious youngsters who are served a series of foreign dishes to try for the first time. This time, they're treated to several Japanese food courses, including Natto Gohan with miso soup, sashimi, shrimp tempura, udon noodles, among others. Although most of the kids are unsurprisingly hesitant to taste the strange foods, some are actually enthusiastic about expanding their palettes and attempting to use chopsticks. Better yet, some of their reactions are surprisingly positive.