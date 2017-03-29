News

Kids Taste Test Vietnamese Food and Can't Handle the Sriracha

The "Kids Try" series has brought another delicious buffet to YouTube's tiniest culinary critics, making you wish you were the one housing course after course of pho, bánh xéo, and cá kho.

Just like adults, the kids in the HiHo Kids series have trouble pronouncing the names of Vietnamese food. "P. H. O. That's pho," says one kid. Yup. That one confuses adults too

Like anyone prepared to devour Incredible Hulk-sized portions of pho, the kids are prompted to dump Sriracha into the bowl. It's cruel. It's also hilarious. Just seeing how much Sriracha goes into their soup -- oh, Ernie -- might make you sweat.

As always, the series produces delirious food envy. Everyone is the little girl who can't get enough of each dish put in front of her. When the producers say they're taking the pho away and she jams a massive bite in her mouth. "Do your parents feed you?" they ask. She's got her priorities straight. "I love this place. I wish I could be here every day," she says.

This video raises one serious question, though. When the kids dip lettuce in fish sauce, is that hand salad

