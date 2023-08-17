A Pair of American Tourists Accidentally Trapped Themselves in the Eiffel Tower

Imagine getting somehow stuck on the Eiffel Tower and being forced to spend the night there.

That's exactly what happened to two American tourists over the weekend. On Monday morning, security guards found two American citizens sleeping between the second and third level of the iconic Parisian landmark—an area that is, in fact, not open to the public.

As Euronews reports, the pair ending up there was likely a drunken endeavor. Paris prosecutors reportedly told AFP that the couple apparently got stuck "because of how drunk they were." In short, they got in, and then they couldn't figure out how to get out. According to the local police, they climbed the barriers on their way down the stairs from the Eiffel Tower's top platform, which they had accessed through tickets bought around 10:40 pm on Sunday night.

While the behavior would definitely be subject to trespassing on a historical or cultural site charges, the police decided to dismiss the case because the men didn't do any damage to the structure. However, the Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (Sete), who operates the landmark, said it would file a complaint against them. At the same time, though, Sete added that the pair "posed no apparent threat."