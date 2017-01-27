America's Zoos Fought on Twitter Over Whose Animals Are the Cutest

In the age of our hyper-tweeting and very “braggadocious” president, petty beefs are dominating the internet. Usually, this is a very bad thing, because no one wins fights with strangers online.

But yesterday, a competition erupted on Twitter that will restore your faith in a very broken world. Using the hashtag #CuteAnimalTweetOff, America’s zoos and aquariums squared off over which are home to the cutest animals, because these debates are important.

First covered by Mashable, the spat began when the Smithsonian National Zoo announced the birth of a gray baby seal pup on Twitter. This was noticed by Virginia resident Sarah Hill, who prompted the Virginia Aquarium to respond with its own adorable animal photo.