Americans Will Eat More Than 1.3 Billion Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday

The poultry fact is shocking, but it runs across food preferences. Americans eat more food on Super Bowl Sunday than any other day of the year, save Thanksgiving, according to the USDA. For instance, a report at Forbes, says RetailMeNot.com estimates that 12.5 million pizzas will be consumed Sunday. That's a lot of pizza, but oh my god, did you hear that Americans are going to eat 1.33 billion chicken wings?

Let that sink in. 1.33 billion chicken wings. That's 166.25 million pounds of chicken wings.

If those numbers are too abstract, the National Chicken Council laid some informational eggs to help you understand how many wings that is if you only understand food based on how long it is. If you laid 1.33 billion chicken wings end-to-end you can lay them back and forth between Boston and Atlanta — home of the two teams competing in this year's Super Bowl — 80 times. Or if that's still too abstract, you can lay those wings around the circumference of the Earth almost three times. Now you get it.