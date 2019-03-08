Americans Will Soon Need a Visa to Travel to Europe

Considering how easily you can score dirt cheap flights to Europe these days, the prospect of booking a last-minute jaunt overseas isn't as far-fetched as it may have once seemed. However, taking a last-minute Eurotrip is about to get considerably more complicated, because Americans will soon need to apply for a visa in order to visit many European countries.
Starting on January 1, 2021, Americans will need a special visa in order to visit 22 different European countries, per new guidelines just issued by the European Commission, a body that oversees the day-to-day business of the European Union. These new visas, known as the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), will be enforced in an effort to improve border security. Any travelers who haven't applied for and been granted a valid ETIAS before their trip will not be allowed to board a plane or cruise ship bound for any of the countries where they're required, according to a report by Travel & Leisure.
Fortunately, the application process for these new visas seems pretty simple, and once you have one, it's valid for three years. To get one you'll just need to fill out an online application and answer a series of "biometric, travel, and security-related questions." The approval process will take about four days, and you'll get the visa (as long as you're approved) via email.
While not every country in Europe will require Americans to have a valid ETIAS visa to visit, some of the most popular destinations, including France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, will. Here's a full list of the 22 countries that will enforce them.
- Austria
- Belgium
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Portugal
- Sweden
- Finland
- Denmark
- Lithuania
- Latvia
- Estonia
- Poland
- Slovakia
- Hungary
- Slovenia
- Italy
- Greece
- Czech Republic
- Malta
In addition to filling out the online application, you'll also need to have a valid passport and a credit or debit card to get an ETIAS visa. There will be a fee involved as well, but it's not clear how much they'll be just yet. Also, if for some reason your visa is denied, you will have the opportunity to appeal it.
So, if you've been dreaming of pulling off a quick last-minute weekend trip to Paris, you may want to get on that before 2021.
h/t Travel & Leisure
Visit Denver: Our Guide for Things to Do in the Mile High City
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.