Americans Finally Plan to Actually Use Their Vacation Days ASAP

Conventional wisdom, or at least everyone’s boomer relatives, claim that if you work hard, go above and beyond, and get into work before the boss each day you’ll be rewarded with… well that part’s never been totally clear. But plenty of members of the workforce have long left hard-earned vacation days on the table in vague hopes of some kind of reward in kind that never quite comes. But we might be wising up, according to Travel + Leisure.

Citing a survey conducted by online travel company Expedia, the outlet reported that 11% more Americans identified as “vacation deprived,” than they did five years ago. And that goes beyond workers letting their earned PTO go to waste. Among those surveyed, 47% used their days not for vacations (or more appropriately, staycations), but rather to care for ailing loved ones or for children stuck at home.

According to Expedia’s data, many people now plan to make the most of their time.

“According to the annual Vacation Deprivation study from Expedia, in 2021 Americans plan to take an extra week (five days) of vacation,” a press release reads. “With this new 'no days left behind' mindset, Vacation Deprivation is well on its way to becoming a thing of the past.”

Although it still isn’t safe to vacay with abandon, Expedia’s recent search inquiries could be pointing to some near-future travel trends. Some of the company’s top-search destinations include Maui, Tulum, and Puerto Vallarta.