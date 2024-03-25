Americans Are Actually Pretty Satisfied with Air Travel Right Now

If one only used social media as a metric, it would be easy to assume that most Americans are extremely dissatisfied with their flying experiences in recent years. Search the words “flight” and “awful” on X (formerly Twitter), and thousands upon thousands of posts pop-up, all containing the vitriol of very unsatisfied customers. But like so much of life, social media doesn’t capture the whole picture—or even a complete picture.

According to a new Ipsos poll published by Airlines for America, 71% of Americans are at least somewhat satisfied with air travel in 2023. The poll was conducted between January 4-12, 2024 and surveyed a national sample of 3,452 adults. A breakdown of the data shows that 27% of passengers are “very satisfied,” and 44% of passengers are “somewhat satisfied” with their air travel experience in 2023.

Only 3% of respondents were “very dissatisfied” and 8% of respondents were “somewhat dissatisfied.” For 18% of respondents, they were simply “neutral.” The poll was conducted during the height of the initial news about the Alaska Airlines fuselage blowout.