American Tourists Were Caught Smuggling 650 Pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups Into Israel

Apparently, it's tough to find Fruit Roll-Ups in Israel right now. Two American couples were recently stopped by customs at the airport when entering the country, after it was discovered that they were trying to smuggle in more than hundreds of pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups, according to Food & Wine. Between the four tourists, customs officials have confiscated over 650 pounds worth of the snack.

For context, Fruit Roll-Ups are having their it-girl moment over on TikTok right now. Some people are eating the after-school snack frozen, or with ice cream. Others claim that they are eating the candy with the plastic wrapper still on. Don't do that. But in Israel, Fruit Roll-Ups are nowhere to be found on grocery shelves, meaning that people are asking family members to bring the snacks over from the states.