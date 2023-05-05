American Tourists Were Caught Smuggling 650 Pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups Into Israel
The nostalgic sweet treat is in short supply in Israel due to a popular TikTok trend.
Apparently, it's tough to find Fruit Roll-Ups in Israel right now. Two American couples were recently stopped by customs at the airport when entering the country, after it was discovered that they were trying to smuggle in more than hundreds of pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups, according to Food & Wine. Between the four tourists, customs officials have confiscated over 650 pounds worth of the snack.
For context, Fruit Roll-Ups are having their it-girl moment over on TikTok right now. Some people are eating the after-school snack frozen, or with ice cream. Others claim that they are eating the candy with the plastic wrapper still on. Don't do that. But in Israel, Fruit Roll-Ups are nowhere to be found on grocery shelves, meaning that people are asking family members to bring the snacks over from the states.
In the video, which has been posted all over the internet now, one man can be heard explaining that he was bringing the Fruit Roll-Ups over for his family and that "it had something to do with ice cream."
Some of these videos have over 1 million likes, so it is evident that this dessert trend has captured the interest of people all over the world. For anyone feeling left out of this trend, or having a hard time finding Fruit Roll-Ups at the grocery store, I have a suggestion for you: Try literally any other dessert.