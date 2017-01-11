Americans Are Terrible Drivers, According To American Drivers

We live in a distracting time to be a human being. We’re are constantly inundated by emails, texts and the need to broadcast your fabulous pumpkin-spice-whatever to the masses via Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

Because this is detrimental to our mental focus, it’s no surprise that Americans are pretty terrible drivers, and admit to doing some unbelievably foolish things behind the wheel. And it doesn’t just pertain to what motorists do with social media, according to a lengthy infographic compiled by Roadloans.com. Using data from four separate surveys that asked 4,000 Americans about their worst driving habits, the numbers shine a light on our collective attention span -- the metaphorical equivalent of a 6-year-old living through a Ritalin shortage.